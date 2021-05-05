Earnings results for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Kontoor Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business earned $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. Kontoor Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Kontoor Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.87%. The high price target for KTB is $70.00 and the low price target for KTB is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kontoor Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kontoor Brands is 41.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kontoor Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.48% next year. This indicates that Kontoor Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

In the past three months, Kontoor Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,145,049.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by insiders. 87.46% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB



Earnings for Kontoor Brands are expected to grow by 42.80% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 69.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 69.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.86. Kontoor Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kontoor Brands has a P/B Ratio of 52.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

