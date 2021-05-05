Earnings results for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Laureate Education last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Laureate Education has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Laureate Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Laureate Education will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laureate Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.75%. The high price target for LAUR is $17.50 and the low price target for LAUR is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Laureate Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Laureate Education has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $13.53. Laureate Education has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education does not currently pay a dividend. Laureate Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

In the past three months, Laureate Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Laureate Education is held by insiders. 52.01% of the stock of Laureate Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR



Earnings for Laureate Education are expected to decrease by -92.51% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Laureate Education is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Laureate Education is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Laureate Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

