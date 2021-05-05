Earnings results for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

LHC Group last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.9. LHC Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. LHC Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LHC Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.90%. The high price target for LHCG is $260.00 and the low price target for LHCG is $190.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LHC Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $233.75, LHC Group has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $207.04. LHC Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Insiders buying/selling: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

In the past three months, LHC Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of LHC Group is held by insiders. 91.82% of the stock of LHC Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG



Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 19.36% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 62.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 62.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. LHC Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LHC Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here