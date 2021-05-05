Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Liberty Global last released its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Liberty Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Liberty Global.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.51% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB



The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is -8.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

