Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Liberty Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Liberty Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.62%. The high price target for LBTYK is $30.00 and the low price target for LBTYK is $30.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liberty Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Liberty Global has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $27.12. Liberty Global has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.42% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK



The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is -8.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is -8.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here