Earnings results for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.24.

Lincoln National last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. The business earned $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Its revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lincoln National has generated $8.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Lincoln National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Lincoln National will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.65%. The high price target for LNC is $73.00 and the low price target for LNC is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lincoln National has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.38, Lincoln National has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $64.62. Lincoln National has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lincoln National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lincoln National is 19.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lincoln National will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.63% next year. This indicates that Lincoln National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

In the past three months, Lincoln National insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $416,981.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Lincoln National is held by insiders. 76.74% of the stock of Lincoln National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC



Earnings for Lincoln National are expected to grow by 107.63% in the coming year, from $4.59 to $9.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln National is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Lincoln National is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Lincoln National has a PEG Ratio of 0.32. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lincoln National has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

