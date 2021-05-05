Earnings results for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Main Street Capital last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm earned $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year. Main Street Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Main Street Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.88%. The high price target for MAIN is $41.00 and the low price target for MAIN is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Main Street Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.80, Main Street Capital has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $42.06. Main Street Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Main Street Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Main Street Capital is 98.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Main Street Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Main Street Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

In the past three months, Main Street Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $363,590.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by insiders. Only 19.46% of the stock of Main Street Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN



Earnings for Main Street Capital are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is -73.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Main Street Capital is -73.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Main Street Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

