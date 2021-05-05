Earnings results for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $747 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Marriott Vacations Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.02%. The high price target for VAC is $199.00 and the low price target for VAC is $93.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.78, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $178.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

In the past three months, Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,549,501.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is held by insiders. 79.45% of the stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC



Earnings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $4.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is -44.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is -44.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

