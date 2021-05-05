Earnings results for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

MasTec last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. MasTec has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. MasTec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. MasTec will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasTec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.58%. The high price target for MTZ is $118.00 and the low price target for MTZ is $51.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasTec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.18, MasTec has a forecasted downside of 19.6% from its current price of $107.16. MasTec has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec does not currently pay a dividend. MasTec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

In the past three months, MasTec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,383,126.00 in company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of MasTec is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of MasTec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ



Earnings for MasTec are expected to decrease by -2.49% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 25.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 25.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.15. MasTec has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

