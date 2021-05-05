Earnings results for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.27.

McKesson last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company earned $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. Its revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has generated $14.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. McKesson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. McKesson will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McKesson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $196.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.20%. The high price target for MCK is $231.00 and the low price target for MCK is $165.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McKesson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $196.00, McKesson has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $193.67. McKesson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McKesson has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of McKesson is 11.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McKesson will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.63% next year. This indicates that McKesson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

In the past three months, McKesson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,065,284.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of McKesson is held by insiders. 85.60% of the stock of McKesson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McKesson (NYSE:MCK



Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 6.99% in the coming year, from $16.31 to $17.45 per share. The P/E ratio of McKesson is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of McKesson is 14.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.91. McKesson has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McKesson has a P/B Ratio of 6.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here