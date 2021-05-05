Earnings results for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

MDU Resources Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. MDU Resources Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. MDU Resources Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MDU Resources Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.75%. The high price target for MDU is $36.00 and the low price target for MDU is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MDU Resources Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.33, MDU Resources Group has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $33.63. MDU Resources Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MDU Resources Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MDU Resources Group is 50.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MDU Resources Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.59% next year. This indicates that MDU Resources Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

In the past three months, MDU Resources Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by insiders. 67.37% of the stock of MDU Resources Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU



Earnings for MDU Resources Group are expected to grow by 2.63% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of MDU Resources Group is 18.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. MDU Resources Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MDU Resources Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

