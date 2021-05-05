Earnings results for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.

Mettler-Toledo International last posted its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International has generated $22.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Mettler-Toledo International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Mettler-Toledo International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $971.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.22%. The high price target for MTD is $1,300.00 and the low price target for MTD is $740.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mettler-Toledo International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $971.38, Mettler-Toledo International has a forecasted downside of 24.2% from its current price of $1,281.92. Mettler-Toledo International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International does not currently pay a dividend. Mettler-Toledo International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

In the past three months, Mettler-Toledo International insiders have sold 32,184.65% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $58,500.00 in company stock and sold $18,886,523.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of Mettler-Toledo International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD



Earnings for Mettler-Toledo International are expected to grow by 12.40% in the coming year, from $25.00 to $28.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 53.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Mettler-Toledo International is 53.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Mettler-Toledo International has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mettler-Toledo International has a P/B Ratio of 74.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here