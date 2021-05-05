Earnings results for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

MGIC Investment last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. Its revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. MGIC Investment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. MGIC Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. MGIC Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.88%. The high price target for MTG is $16.00 and the low price target for MTG is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGIC Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGIC Investment is 13.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGIC Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.09% next year. This indicates that MGIC Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

In the past three months, MGIC Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of MGIC Investment is held by insiders. 89.86% of the stock of MGIC Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG



Earnings for MGIC Investment are expected to grow by 26.19% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of MGIC Investment is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of MGIC Investment is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. MGIC Investment has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MGIC Investment has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

