Earnings results for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Microchip Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology has generated $5.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.9. Microchip Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Microchip Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.51%. The high price target for MCHP is $200.00 and the low price target for MCHP is $95.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microchip Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.41, Microchip Technology has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $144.88. Microchip Technology has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Microchip Technology has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Microchip Technology is 30.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Microchip Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.46% next year. This indicates that Microchip Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

In the past three months, Microchip Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $889,291.00 in company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP



Earnings for Microchip Technology are expected to grow by 14.85% in the coming year, from $5.79 to $6.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 61.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 61.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Microchip Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microchip Technology has a P/B Ratio of 6.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

