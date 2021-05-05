Earnings results for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Minerals Technologies last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Minerals Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Minerals Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.79%. The high price target for MTX is $75.00 and the low price target for MTX is $63.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Minerals Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.67, Minerals Technologies has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $79.41. Minerals Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Minerals Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Minerals Technologies is 4.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Minerals Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.51% next year. This indicates that Minerals Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

In the past three months, Minerals Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,113,596.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Minerals Technologies is held by insiders. 94.75% of the stock of Minerals Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX



Earnings for Minerals Technologies are expected to grow by 15.36% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Minerals Technologies is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Minerals Technologies is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Minerals Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Minerals Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

