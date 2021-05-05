Earnings results for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.02.

Mirati Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business earned $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 million. Mirati Therapeutics has generated ($5.69) earnings per share over the last year. Mirati Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $226.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.76%. The high price target for MRTX is $285.00 and the low price target for MRTX is $176.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mirati Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $226.46, Mirati Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 45.8% from its current price of $155.37. Mirati Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Mirati Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

In the past three months, Mirati Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,643,697.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Mirati Therapeutics is held by insiders. 94.92% of the stock of Mirati Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX



Earnings for Mirati Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($8.21) to ($8.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Mirati Therapeutics is -20.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mirati Therapeutics is -20.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mirati Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 16.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here