Earnings results for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Moderna last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. Moderna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Moderna will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moderna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.91%. The high price target for MRNA is $234.00 and the low price target for MRNA is $68.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Moderna has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.18, Moderna has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $173.59. Moderna has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna does not currently pay a dividend. Moderna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

In the past three months, Moderna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $837,044,304.00 in company stock. Only 29.20% of the stock of Moderna is held by insiders. 51.21% of the stock of Moderna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA



Earnings for Moderna are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -107.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moderna is -107.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moderna has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Moderna has a P/B Ratio of 49.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

