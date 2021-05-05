Earnings results for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Monster Beverage last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.0. Monster Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Monster Beverage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.19%. The high price target for MNST is $118.00 and the low price target for MNST is $80.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monster Beverage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.00, Monster Beverage has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $95.94. Monster Beverage has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Monster Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

In the past three months, Monster Beverage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by insiders. 63.59% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST



Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 14.85% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 43.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 43.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.60. Monster Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monster Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 12.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here