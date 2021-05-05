Earnings results for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Motorola Solutions last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions has generated $7.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Motorola Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Motorola Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.83%. The high price target for MSI is $216.00 and the low price target for MSI is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Motorola Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.27, Motorola Solutions has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $186.56. Motorola Solutions has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Motorola Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Motorola Solutions is 38.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Motorola Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.15% next year. This indicates that Motorola Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

In the past three months, Motorola Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,486,133.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Motorola Solutions is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Motorola Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI



Earnings for Motorola Solutions are expected to grow by 15.43% in the coming year, from $7.00 to $8.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Motorola Solutions is 41.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Motorola Solutions is 41.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.10. Motorola Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

