Earnings results for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

NeoGenomics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGenomics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. NeoGenomics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoGenomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.06%. The high price target for NEO is $65.00 and the low price target for NEO is $14.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics does not currently pay a dividend. NeoGenomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

In the past three months, NeoGenomics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of NeoGenomics is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of NeoGenomics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NeoGenomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of NeoGenomics is -1,585.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NeoGenomics is -1,585.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeoGenomics has a P/B Ratio of 9.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

