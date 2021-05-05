Earnings results for New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

New Jersey Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business earned $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. New Jersey Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. New Jersey Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.61%. The high price target for NJR is $44.00 and the low price target for NJR is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Jersey Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.60, New Jersey Resources has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $42.86. New Jersey Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Jersey Resources has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Jersey Resources is 64.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Jersey Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.25% next year. This indicates that New Jersey Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

In the past three months, New Jersey Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $365,519.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by insiders. 71.65% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR



Earnings for New Jersey Resources are expected to grow by 29.38% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.42. New Jersey Resources has a PEG Ratio of 3.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Jersey Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here