Nielsen N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Nielsen last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. Nielsen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Nielsen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nielsen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.28%. The high price target for NLSN is $30.00 and the low price target for NLSN is $19.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nielsen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, Nielsen has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $25.77. Nielsen has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Nielsen has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nielsen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nielsen is 14.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nielsen will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Nielsen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Nielsen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Nielsen is held by insiders.

Earnings for Nielsen are expected to decrease by -8.97% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Nielsen is -61.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nielsen is -61.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nielsen has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

