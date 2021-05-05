Earnings results for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

NiSource last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. NiSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. NiSource will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NiSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.82%. The high price target for NI is $29.00 and the low price target for NI is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NiSource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.11, NiSource has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $25.90. NiSource has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NiSource has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NiSource is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NiSource will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.17% next year. This indicates that NiSource will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

In the past three months, NiSource insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $233,803.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of NiSource is held by insiders. 92.91% of the stock of NiSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NiSource (NYSE:NI



Earnings for NiSource are expected to grow by 3.91% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of NiSource is -32.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NiSource is -32.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NiSource has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NiSource has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here