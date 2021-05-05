Earnings results for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Nomad Foods last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Nomad Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Nomad Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.55%. The high price target for NOMD is $35.00 and the low price target for NOMD is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nomad Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.89, Nomad Foods has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $29.05. Nomad Foods has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Nomad Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Nomad Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nomad Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.78% of the stock of Nomad Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 24.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 24.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.60. Nomad Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

