Earnings results for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Norwegian Cruise Line will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.88%. The high price target for NCLH is $37.00 and the low price target for NCLH is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.54, Norwegian Cruise Line has a forecasted downside of 18.9% from its current price of $30.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line does not currently pay a dividend. Norwegian Cruise Line does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

In the past three months, Norwegian Cruise Line insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by insiders. 50.47% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH



Earnings for Norwegian Cruise Line are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.09) to ($6.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

