Earnings results for Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Nova Measuring Instruments last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm earned $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.3. Nova Measuring Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Nova Measuring Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nova Measuring Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.14%. The high price target for NVMI is $103.00 and the low price target for NVMI is $65.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nova Measuring Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.17, Nova Measuring Instruments has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $89.62. Nova Measuring Instruments has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Nova Measuring Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

In the past three months, Nova Measuring Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by insiders. 56.99% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nova Measuring Instruments are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 55.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 55.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Nova Measuring Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 7.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

