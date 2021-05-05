Earnings results for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

NRG Energy last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.08. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. NRG Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. NRG Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NRG Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.07%. The high price target for NRG is $57.00 and the low price target for NRG is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NRG Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.31, NRG Energy has a forecasted upside of 26.1% from its current price of $35.15. NRG Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NRG Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NRG Energy is 32.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NRG Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.77% next year. This indicates that NRG Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

In the past three months, NRG Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG



Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to grow by 31.24% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $6.26 per share. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.52. NRG Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

