Earnings results for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

OGE Energy last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business earned $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. OGE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. OGE Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OGE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.76%. The high price target for OGE is $37.00 and the low price target for OGE is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OGE Energy has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of OGE Energy is 74.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OGE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.85% next year. This indicates that OGE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

In the past three months, OGE Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $221,760.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by insiders. 61.56% of the stock of OGE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE



Earnings for OGE Energy are expected to grow by 6.86% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is -34.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OGE Energy is -34.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OGE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OGE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

