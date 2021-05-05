Earnings results for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Open Text last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company earned $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814 million. Open Text has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Open Text has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Open Text will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Text in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.71%. The high price target for OTEX is $60.00 and the low price target for OTEX is $47.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Open Text has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Open Text is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Open Text will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.69% next year. This indicates that Open Text will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

In the past three months, Open Text insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.58% of the stock of Open Text is held by insiders. 64.00% of the stock of Open Text is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX



Earnings for Open Text are expected to grow by 4.52% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Open Text is 48.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Open Text is 48.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Open Text has a P/B Ratio of 3.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

