Earnings results for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Option Care Health last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Its revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Option Care Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Option Care Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Option Care Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.26%. The high price target for OPCH is $25.00 and the low price target for OPCH is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Option Care Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.81, Option Care Health has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $19.09. Option Care Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health does not currently pay a dividend. Option Care Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

In the past three months, Option Care Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $240,000,000.00 in company stock. 80.90% of the stock of Option Care Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.74% of the stock of Option Care Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH



Earnings for Option Care Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Option Care Health is -83.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Option Care Health is -83.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Option Care Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

