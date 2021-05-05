Earnings results for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Papa John’s International last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.8. Papa John’s International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Papa John’s International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.78%. The high price target for PZZA is $125.00 and the low price target for PZZA is $78.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Papa John’s International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Papa John’s International is 76.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Papa John’s International will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.25% next year. This indicates that Papa John’s International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

In the past three months, Papa John’s International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.58% of the stock of Papa John’s International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA



Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 51.06% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 120.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Papa John’s International is 120.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.51. Papa John’s International has a PEG Ratio of 5.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

