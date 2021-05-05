Earnings results for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Peloton Interactive last released its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.4. Peloton Interactive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Peloton Interactive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.95%. The high price target for PTON is $200.00 and the low price target for PTON is $45.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 25 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peloton Interactive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 25 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.90, Peloton Interactive has a forecasted upside of 53.0% from its current price of $96.70. Peloton Interactive has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Peloton Interactive does not currently pay a dividend. Peloton Interactive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Peloton Interactive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,938,602.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of Peloton Interactive is held by insiders. 61.13% of the stock of Peloton Interactive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Peloton Interactive are expected to grow by 75.56% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Peloton Interactive is 1,381.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Peloton Interactive is 1,381.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.86. Peloton Interactive has a P/B Ratio of 16.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

