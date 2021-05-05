Earnings results for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Pembina Pipeline last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Pembina Pipeline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Pembina Pipeline will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.60%. The high price target for PBA is $42.00 and the low price target for PBA is $37.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pembina Pipeline has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Pembina Pipeline has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $31.30. Pembina Pipeline has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Pembina Pipeline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 71.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Pembina Pipeline will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.02% in the coming year. This indicates that Pembina Pipeline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

In the past three months, Pembina Pipeline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.95% of the stock of Pembina Pipeline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA



Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 26.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 26.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Pembina Pipeline has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pembina Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

