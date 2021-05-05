Earnings results for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.73.

PennyMac Financial Services last issued its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. PennyMac Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.28%. The high price target for PFSI is $109.00 and the low price target for PFSI is $70.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennyMac Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.86, PennyMac Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 40.3% from its current price of $59.78. PennyMac Financial Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PennyMac Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 16.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PennyMac Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.45% next year. This indicates that PennyMac Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

In the past three months, PennyMac Financial Services insiders have bought 268.39% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $72,939,758.00 in company stock and sold $19,799,413.00 in company stock. Only 21.48% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by insiders. 51.72% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI



Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -30.03% in the coming year, from $20.98 to $14.68 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 3.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 3.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. PennyMac Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

