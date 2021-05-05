Earnings results for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Performance Food Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Food Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Performance Food Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.52%. The high price target for PFGC is $66.00 and the low price target for PFGC is $40.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Performance Food Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.22, Performance Food Group has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $57.52. Performance Food Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group does not currently pay a dividend. Performance Food Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

In the past three months, Performance Food Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by insiders. 96.10% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC



Earnings for Performance Food Group are expected to grow by 83.04% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -49.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -49.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Performance Food Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here