Earnings results for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital has generated $4.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Pinnacle West Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Pinnacle West Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.89%. The high price target for PNW is $103.00 and the low price target for PNW is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pinnacle West Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.67, Pinnacle West Capital has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $84.53. Pinnacle West Capital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 3.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pinnacle West Capital has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 69.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pinnacle West Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.62% next year. This indicates that Pinnacle West Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

In the past three months, Pinnacle West Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Pinnacle West Capital is held by insiders. 82.78% of the stock of Pinnacle West Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW



Earnings for Pinnacle West Capital are expected to decrease by -3.35% in the coming year, from $5.08 to $4.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 15.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle West Capital is 15.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Pinnacle West Capital has a PEG Ratio of 4.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pinnacle West Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

