Earnings results for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Planet Fitness last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.0. Planet Fitness has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Planet Fitness will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.64%. The high price target for PLNT is $100.00 and the low price target for PLNT is $55.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness does not currently pay a dividend. Planet Fitness does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

In the past three months, Planet Fitness insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,413,427.00 in company stock. Only 9.33% of the stock of Planet Fitness is held by insiders. 99.44% of the stock of Planet Fitness is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Planet Fitness are expected to grow by 1,533.33% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Planet Fitness is 1,166.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Planet Fitness is 1,166.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.86. Planet Fitness has a PEG Ratio of 3.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

