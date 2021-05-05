Earnings results for PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

PLDT last released its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. PLDT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLDT in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PLDT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PLDT has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of PLDT is 48.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PLDT will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.95% next year. This indicates that PLDT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PLDT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of PLDT is held by institutions.

Earnings for PLDT are expected to grow by 5.17% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of PLDT is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. PLDT has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

