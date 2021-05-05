Earnings results for Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Post last issued its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year. Post has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Post will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Post (NYSE:POST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Post in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.50%. The high price target for POST is $120.00 and the low price target for POST is $98.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Post has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.75, Post has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $114.92. Post has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Post (NYSE:POST)

Post does not currently pay a dividend. Post does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Post (NYSE:POST)

In the past three months, Post insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,440.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Post is held by insiders. 87.50% of the stock of Post is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Post (NYSE:POST



Earnings for Post are expected to grow by 31.64% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Post is -3,829.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Post is -3,829.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Post has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

