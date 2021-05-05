Earnings results for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

PPL last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business earned $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. PPL has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. PPL will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.78%. The high price target for PPL is $44.00 and the low price target for PPL is $26.50. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PPL has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.25, PPL has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $29.08. PPL has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PPL has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPL is 67.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, PPL will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.80% in the coming year. This indicates that PPL may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

In the past three months, PPL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of PPL is held by insiders. 67.15% of the stock of PPL is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPL (NYSE:PPL



Earnings for PPL are expected to decrease by -9.50% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of PPL is 14.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of PPL is 14.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.52. PPL has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

