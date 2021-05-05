Earnings results for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Primo Water last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Primo Water has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Primo Water will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primo Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.55%. The high price target for PRMW is $21.00 and the low price target for PRMW is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primo Water has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.79, Primo Water has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $16.40. Primo Water has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primo Water does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Primo Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.00% next year. This indicates that Primo Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

In the past three months, Primo Water insiders have sold 1,004.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $508,550.00 in company stock and sold $5,618,726.00 in company stock. Only 5.38% of the stock of Primo Water is held by insiders. 88.74% of the stock of Primo Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW



Earnings for Primo Water are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Primo Water is -26.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Primo Water has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

