Earnings results for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Proto Labs last posted its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business earned $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Proto Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Proto Labs will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Proto Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.96%. The high price target for PRLB is $167.00 and the low price target for PRLB is $135.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Proto Labs has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.00, Proto Labs has a forecasted upside of 47.0% from its current price of $102.75. Proto Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Proto Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

In the past three months, Proto Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Proto Labs is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB



Earnings for Proto Labs are expected to decrease by -2.72% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Proto Labs is 48.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Proto Labs is 48.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.44. Proto Labs has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

