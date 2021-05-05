Earnings results for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Q2 last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Q2 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Q2 will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Q2 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.80%. The high price target for QTWO is $164.00 and the low price target for QTWO is $92.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Q2 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Q2 has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 does not currently pay a dividend. Q2 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

In the past three months, Q2 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,348,503.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Q2 is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO



Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -45.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Q2 has a P/B Ratio of 13.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

