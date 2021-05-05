Earnings results for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Qorvo last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Its revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.6. Qorvo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Qorvo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qorvo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.85%. The high price target for QRVO is $225.00 and the low price target for QRVO is $109.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo does not currently pay a dividend. Qorvo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

In the past three months, Qorvo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Qorvo is held by insiders. 84.57% of the stock of Qorvo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO



Earnings for Qorvo are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $7.79 to $8.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Qorvo is 48.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Qorvo is 48.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Qorvo has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Qorvo has a P/B Ratio of 4.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

