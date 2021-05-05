Earnings results for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Quaker Chemical last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business earned $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.5. Quaker Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Quaker Chemical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quaker Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $227.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.02%. The high price target for KWR is $300.00 and the low price target for KWR is $155.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quaker Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $227.50, Quaker Chemical has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $242.08. Quaker Chemical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quaker Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quaker Chemical is 27.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quaker Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.87% next year. This indicates that Quaker Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

In the past three months, Quaker Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,061,804.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of Quaker Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR



Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 48.60% in the coming year, from $4.65 to $6.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 672.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Quaker Chemical is 672.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Quaker Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

