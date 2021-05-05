Earnings results for Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Quidel last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Quidel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Quidel will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quidel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.80%. The high price target for QDEL is $341.00 and the low price target for QDEL is $95.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quidel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $189.00, Quidel has a forecasted upside of 71.8% from its current price of $110.01. Quidel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel does not currently pay a dividend. Quidel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

In the past three months, Quidel insiders have sold 396.97% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $826,500.00 in company stock and sold $4,107,445.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Quidel is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of Quidel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL



Earnings for Quidel are expected to grow by 103.72% in the coming year, from $18.55 to $37.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 12.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 12.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.90. Quidel has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quidel has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

