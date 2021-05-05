Earnings results for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Rapid7 last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Rapid7 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Rapid7 will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rapid7 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.95%. The high price target for RPD is $110.00 and the low price target for RPD is $94.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rapid7 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.33, Rapid7 has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $77.98. Rapid7 has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 does not currently pay a dividend. Rapid7 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

In the past three months, Rapid7 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $967,605.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by insiders. 98.43% of the stock of Rapid7 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Rapid7 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -46.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rapid7 is -46.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rapid7 has a P/B Ratio of 46.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

