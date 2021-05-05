Earnings results for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm earned $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reata Pharmaceuticals has generated ($9.54) earnings per share over the last year. Reata Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Reata Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reata Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $227.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 146.88%. The high price target for RETA is $268.00 and the low price target for RETA is $155.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reata Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $227.13, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 146.9% from its current price of $92.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reata Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

In the past three months, Reata Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.70% of the stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 64.30% of the stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA



Earnings for Reata Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($7.87) to ($9.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals is -8.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

