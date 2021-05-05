Earnings results for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Redfin last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business earned $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Redfin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Redfin will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Redfin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.21%. The high price target for RDFN is $102.00 and the low price target for RDFN is $26.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin does not currently pay a dividend. Redfin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

In the past three months, Redfin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,340,988.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Redfin is held by insiders. 83.82% of the stock of Redfin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN



Earnings for Redfin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -138.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Redfin is -138.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Redfin has a P/B Ratio of 19.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

