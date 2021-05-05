Earnings results for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Regency Centers last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.9. Regency Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Regency Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regency Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.11%. The high price target for REG is $64.00 and the low price target for REG is $43.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Regency Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.21, Regency Centers has a forecasted downside of 16.1% from its current price of $63.43. Regency Centers has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers pays a meaningful dividend of 3.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regency Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regency Centers is 61.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regency Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.26% next year. This indicates that Regency Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

In the past three months, Regency Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,976,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by insiders. 89.22% of the stock of Regency Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG



Earnings for Regency Centers are expected to grow by 10.96% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 234.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Regency Centers is 234.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Regency Centers has a PEG Ratio of 9.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regency Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here